TVS MotoSoul Fest For Performance Motorcycle Enthusiasts To Be Held In October In Goa

A two-wheeler brand which loves racing and ensures that learnings from the track are embodied in everyday products, TVS Motor Company has announced a global event for performance motorcycle enthusiasts – MotoSoul. Held in association with TVS Racing – the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, MotoSoul is scheduled between 18th & 19th October 2019 in Vagator, Goa. The event aims at establishing a strong connect with Apache Owners Group as well as performance motorcycle enthusiasts across the world to celebrate their love for motorcycles. MotoSoul will be an annual event, with 2019 being the first edition.

The event will host an array of racing and adventurous activities, interactive sessions with national, international racing champions and TVS R&D. It will also witness a host of fun activities including gala nights on both days. MotoSoul will see an exclusive showcase of products from the stables of TVS Motor Company. Early bird online registrations will commence today at www.tvsapache.com/MotoSoul

TVS recently updated its flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310, with a slipper clutch and a new shade of Black. Certain other improvements have also made the motorcycle more refined as a product. The Apache lineup of RTR 200, RTR 180 and RTR 160 have also been updated with what TVS likes to call ‘SuperMoto’ ABS. On the other hand, the NTORQ 125 continues to sell in good numbers and has been updated with a new colour option and is now also available with a drum brake. TVS Racing is also celebrating Michael Metge’s win at the recently concluded 2019 Baja Aragon. This was the team’s and the racer’s second consecutive win at the event.

Commenting on the new initiative Mr Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said “MotoSoul is our flagship initiative to create a differentiated platform for our global brand – TVS Apache. The brand has built a strong community of over 3.5 million customers across the globe with our differentiated customer experience initiatives such as Apache Owners Group, Apache Racing Experience & Apache Pro Performance. MotoSoul is a culmination of the Apache Owners experience as well as an opportunity for global performance motorcycle enthusiasts to experience our products, interact with our racers, experts, and be united by their passion for motorcycling.”