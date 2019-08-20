Maruti Suzuki Will Now Offer A 5-Year Warranty On Their Diesel Cars

Leading Indian car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has made their diesel engine powered car much more attractive to customers. The Indian automotive giant, celebrating 2.9 million customers of India’s four most loved diesel-powered cars – Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza will now offer an attractive warranty scheme on these cars. The diesel-powered variants of these four cars will now get a comprehensive 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty at its countrywide dealerships across 1,893 towns and cities. For new buyers of these cars, the scheme comes at no extra cost.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza are our flagship products, which played a pivotal role in transforming not just Maruti Suzuki but the Indian automotive industry itself. These marquee brands are loved for their performance by millions of customers and critics alike. These pioneering brands will continue to play a prominent role in our future product portfolio.” “As a small gesture of our gratitude to the admirers and prospective buyers, we are offering a free 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty on the entire diesel line up of these models to ensure a worry-free ownership experience,” added Mr Srivastava.

Offering complete peace of mind to buyers of the diesel cars, this comprehensive warranty will cover a host of parts and their replacements. This includes parts like the high-pressure pump, compressor, Electronic Control Module (ECM), turbocharger assembly, critical engine and transmission parts, among others. The steering assembly and suspension struts are also covered as part of the plan. This scheme will help Maruti Suzuki sell their diesel-powered cars, before they are forced to retire them as the new BS-VI emission norms kick in.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki will be launching the new XL6 MPV in the Indian market tomorrow. This six-seater car is based on the second generation Ertiga MPV which will come with a number of premium touches. These premium touches will make the upcoming car worthy of being sold in through the premium, Nexa dealerships of the brand. Stay tuned for live coverage and more updates surrounding this upcoming six-seater.