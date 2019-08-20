Isuzu Launches An Automatic Gearbox Equipped D-Max V-Cross At INR 19.99 Lakh

A rather quirky product in the Indian market, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck now comes with a new engine-transmission combo. This truck now comes with a new 1.9-litre diesel motor which is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. Available in the brand new Z-Prestige variant, a new limited edition model, customers can now book this car across all Isuzu dealerships in the country. This new model is priced at INR 19.99 Lakh, ex-showroom, which is roughly INR 3 Lakh more than the older, top-of-the-line Isuzu model which came with a 2.5-litre oil burner and a six-speed manual gearbox. Despite being smaller than the engine it replaces, the 1.9-litre motor makes more power and torque, read ahead to find out more.

This new 1.9-litre oil burner offers more power and is much more efficient than the block it replaces. This smaller motor can generate 150 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of twist. This engine would continue to be on sale post the BS-VI emission norms are enacted, however, it is currently being sold in a BS-IV avatar. Just to put things into perspective, the older 2.5-litre motor generates 134 hp of peak power and 320 Nm of twist. This new engine sends power to all four wheels via a 6-speed torque converter type transmission. With this new transmission, the Isuzu would further enhance the appeal of this car, gaining many more new customers.

Apart from the new mechanical bits, the Isuzu also comes with a two-tone Brown-Grey combination perforated leather seats with soft parts on the dash and door trims. To make the most of the journey, this variant has live-surround speakers on the roof too. The Z-Prestige variant is equipped with 6-airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Front Side & Full-length Curtain) and BOS (Brake-Override System) thereby comprehensively enhancing the safety aspects. This variant will also come with four colour options, which are – Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, Pearl White and Cosmic Black. Apart from the Z-Prestige variant, Isuzu will continue selling standard Grade’ and ‘High Grade (Z)’ and the limited edition ‘Z-Prestige’ variant, with the prices starting from INR 15.51 Lakh, ex-showroom.