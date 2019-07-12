TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 Launched At INR 1.2 Lakh, Runs On Ethanol

When the world is moving to electric motors to find a green and clean mobility solution, Indian bike manufacturer TVS has found another alternative. The Indian bike manufacturer today has launched an ethanol-powered variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle. Called the Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, the motorcycle was launched by Shri. Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as part of the green initiative. This special edition would be available in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka at an attractive price of Rs. 1,20,000.

Being domestically produced, ethanol is non-toxic, biodegradable, as well as safe to handle, store and transport. Bio-ethanol can also be obtained as a by-product of the sugar fermentation process. An oxygenated fuel that contains 35% oxygen, Ethanol reduces nitrogen oxide emissions from combustion. Apart from this, Ethanol also helps reduce carbon monoxide emissions, particulate matter and sulphur-di-oxide. Moreover, the use of ethanol will also decrease the dependence on petroleum import, increasing energy security.

There, however, is a downside, ethanol does not produce as much energy as petrol. To tackle this, TVS has equipped this motorcycle with Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology. This ensures better drivability, faster throttle response and reduction in emission levels. The engine of this car produces a peak power of 21 PS @ 8500 rpm with a torque of 18.1 Nm @ 7000 rpm. Top speed of the motorcycle is 129 kmph.

Commenting on this launch, Shri. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to launch the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100in the presence of Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India; & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri. Nitin Jairam Gadkari who has created a roadmap for the implementation of future mobility in the country.” he further added “Today, the two-wheeler industry is looking at green and sustainable future mobility solutions spanning across electric, hybrid and alternative fuels. TVS Motor Company believes that Ethanol-based products are an important option for our customers. This is due to the easy compatibility in the transition to Ethanol and its sustained positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance and total cost of ownership. TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 is a breakthrough in the two-wheeler space that will set the trend for a green future in India.”