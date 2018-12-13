TVS Rolls Out 50,000th Unit Of The BMW 310 Series Motorcycle From Its Plant

A partnership which gave us motorcycles like the BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Company’s Apache RR 310, has come a long way and crossed and important milestone today. TVS Motor Company rolled out the 50,000 unit of the BMW 310cc motorcycle. from its Hosur plant in the presence of Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, and Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.

In April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad signed a long-term strategic partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for the globe. This coming together resulted in the birth of the 310 cc platform which is now one sale in India and Worldwide, in the form of three different motorcycles.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “Today is a significant milestone in our journey with BMW Motorrad. Over the course of this six-year partnership, we have had an opportunity to create a common learning platform for both the companies resulting in the creation of aspirational products for the global market. It is heartening to see BMW’s foray into sub 500cc segment meet with positive response across the globe. We are delighted to be a part of this success story.”

Adding to that, Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad said, “Six years back, we took a crucial step with the decision to enter into the sub 500cc category in partnership with TVS Motor Company. In them, we found a perfect partner who have always stood for high quality and technology. We are delighted that we are rolling out the 50,000 unit of our 310 series motorcycles in less than two years. This reaffirms our decision to offer BMW Motorrad quality-led premium products for the sub 500cc segment.”