The Jawa Shows Off Its Retro And Shines In A Shade Of Wine – 50+ Images & Video

The one which resembles the original, the Jawa has been the biggest draw for fans of the brand since they announced its rebirth. We are at the media ride event for Jawa’s two brand new motorcycles and are bound by an embargo until tomorrow, post which, we’ll dish out a comprehensive review of the two bikes. Until then, here’s an image gallery and a walk around video which lets you take a closer look at this retro-styled Jawa and all its details, shining under a winter morning’s sun.

Both, the Jawa 42 and the Jawa can now be booked online and in-store bookings and test rides will begin on the 15th of december, 2018. Powering the Jawa and the Jawa 42 is a 293cc engine which is good for 27 bhp and 28 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Fuel tank capacity for both bikes stands at 14-litres and both get a 280 mm front disc brake and rear drum with single channel ABS.