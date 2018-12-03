Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team Confirms Aravind KP As The Fourth Rider For Dakar 2019

After a successful campaign at the 2018 Dakar Rally, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team has announced Aravind KP to be its fourth rider for Dakar 2019. The champ has recovered completely from his injuries post the Pan Africa Rally, and has been training in Spain for the last few weeks. This will be Aravind’s third outing at the event, astride the Dakar-spec RTR 450 Rally motorcycle.

Post the announcement, Aravind KP had some words to share. He said, “Dakar is the ultimate challenge for any racer and I am glad to be a part of it for the third consecutive time. I thank TVS Racing and Sherco for believing in me and giving me another opportunity to fulfil my dream of finishing the rally. The past 10 months has been a journey of ups and downs but I have focused on my fitness and recovery to ensure I am ready for Dakar. The next one month will be crucial to my preparation and I will be going to Morocco to train with my team mates. Both Michael and Adrien have been extremely supportive during my recovery time and have kept me motivated along with my TVS Racing family. Conquering Dakar 2019, is my single focused goal for now and I am determined more than ever to finish the Rally.”

B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “I am happy that Aravind KP is returning to Dakar with full energy and vigour. We are very confident given his experience in the international racing arena and Dakar in particular, he will be able to perform well. The team has worked hard on the race strategy and is focused on maintaining consistency all through the race. We are competing with four best riders in the team and are very confident of a top 10 finish.”

Aravind KP will be joining the experienced Metge brothers, Michael and Adrien from France and Enduro Champion Lorenzo Santolino from Spain at the Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team. With strong performances this year at the Baja Aragon, Pan Africa Rally & the Rally of Morocco, the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team is confident of a top-10 finish at Dakar 2019. The 41st Edition of the Rally of Dakar is scheduled from January 6th to 17th. Unlike the previous editions, this year’s event will cover only one country – Peru. It will see the racers starting from Lima, cruising through terrains of Pisco, San Juan de Marcona, Arequipa and Moquegua, covering a total distance of over 5000 km.