Tata Motors’ Cars To Cost More Starting January 2019

After revealing their brand new flagship – The Harrier, Tata Motors today announced that the Company would be increasing prices of its entire passenger vehicles range by up to INR 40,000 (depending on the model and city), starting 1st January, 2019. This hike in price is due to rising input costs and increase in fuel prices.

According to Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, “The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase. We are optimistic on maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of our robust portfolio consisting of segment-leading products like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and the Nexon. Early 2019 will also mark the entrance of our most awaited SUV – the Harrier. We are confident that the Harrier will receive all the love from our existing and prospective customers and will further help us in strengthening our brand salience.”

Tata Motors has been dishing out products aggressively, where even products like the Tiago offer a wide spectrum of choice to pick from. However, there have been reports of the excitement surrounding the JTP Twins dying down as none of the dealerships have been able to share the same level of enthusiasm as enthusiasts or the factory folks themselves. This is a dampener as it has almost been a couple months since the JTP twins were launched, however, most dealerships still don’t have any test drive cars available. We hope with all their brilliant new products, they fill this gap too, because in the end, it is the dealership experience which matters to the actual customer.