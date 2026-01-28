TVS Raider Breaks All Rules With India’s First Crowdsourced Motorcycle Ad Film Featuring Real Riders

When people buy a motorcycle today, riding is only one part of the experience. Many riders also like to capture moments, share stories and show what their bike means in daily life. TVS Motor Company has tapped into this feeling with a new and very different idea for the TVS Raider.
TVS has launched India’s first crowdsourced motorcycle ad film which has been made completely from videos shot by real TVS Raider owners. Instead of actors or scripted scenes, the film is comprised of real journeys, real riders and real moments from all over the country.
The idea behind the film is simple. Every TVS Raider owner has a story and many of them are already creating content in their own way. TVS gave these riders a platform and brought their clips together into one shared film. Riders from different regions, professions and backgrounds are all part of this project, demonstrating how the Raider fits into everyday life.
What makes this campaign stand out is that it is built totally on community participation. No other motorcycle or lifestyle brand in India has launched an ad film that has been created using only consumer-generated content. The energy, movement and emotion in the film comes directly from the people who ride the bike every day.
TVS says the Raider has always been about breaking routine and celebrating individuality. The campaign also focuses on how young riders today are not just watching content, but actively creating and shaping it.
Key things this campaign highlights
- Real riders instead of actors
- Content captured across different parts of India
- Strong focus on community and shared creativity
- A fresh approach to motorcycle marketing
The campaign was created in collaboration with Kinnect, who helped bring the rider stories together into one film whilst retaining the raw and authentic feel.
With this initiative, TVS Raider goes beyond the selling of a motorcycle. It creates a deeper connection with its riders, and shows how powerful real voices can be. It also sets a new direction in terms of how brands can engage with communities in a more honest and meaningful way.