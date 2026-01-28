Skoda Kylaq Crosses 50,000 Production Milestone in Just One Year, Signals Strong India Growth Story

There is a quiet success that does not depend on noise or hype. The Skoda Kylaq appears to be one of them. In just one year since production began, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has rolled out over 50,000 of the Kylaq from its Chakan plant near Pune. That number was achieved in January 2026, almost exactly a year after deliveries started.
What makes this milestone more meaningful is the fact that the Kylaq is Skoda’s first sub 4 metre SUV for India. It was a new space for the brand and expectations were cautious at first. Over time, demand remained steady and the numbers slowly added up. By the end of December 2025, retail sales stood at 46,872 units. The remaining volume came from January 2026 production and dispatches.
The Kylaq has also played a big role in the overall performance of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. In 2025, the Group reported a 36 percent year on year growth, with the Kylaq contributing a large share of that growth. Increased localisation, improved pricing control and consistent demand helped to maintain momentum through the year.
The SUV is based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the same platform which underpins its elder siblings Kushaq and Slavia, which has been developed and adapted for Indian conditions. Skoda says that this approach helps it to design and engineer cars in India not only for local buyers but also keeping global quality standards in mind.
Some important points behind the growth of Kylaq
- High demand in metro and non metro markets
- High localisation levels for cost control
- Production scale up to meet demand
- Simple engine line-up that buyers understand
To support the rising volumes, Skoda has boosted production capacity at the Chakan facility by 30 percent. The company has also deepened ties with Indian suppliers, which helps to improve supply stability and long term costs. According to Skoda, this milestone is also the result of more than two decades of continued investment in local talent and manufacturing ecosystems.
The Kylaq’s appeal lies in balance. It offers solid build quality, familiar Skoda driving feel and size that works well for Indian roads. Over time, variant updates have also made higher end features available at lower price points, without pushing prices up.
With production reaching over 50,000 units and sales continuing into 2026, the Kylaq has clearly found its place. It is no longer just a new launch. It has become a steady pillar for Skoda in India, and a sign that the brand’s local strategy is working the way it was intended to.