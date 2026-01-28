New Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spotted Testing With Big Interior Upgrade Ahead of Launch

Mahindra appears to be quietly working behind the scenes and the latest spy shots confirm that the Scorpio N is next in line to be updated. The facelifted Scorpio N has been spotted testing and though the SUV remains true to its tough character, the changes point clearly towards better tech and a more premium cabin.
On the outside, the Scorpio N facelift does not attempt to fix what is already working. The overall shape and strong road presence are the same. Up front, the grille now uses horizontal slats and the bumper seems a little reworked. The LED headlamps and fog lamps keep the familiar C-shaped detailing.
From the side, the biggest update is the new 18 inch alloy wheels. They get a fresh five spoke design that looks chunkier than before. The rear section was not fully visible in the spy shots, but updated LED tail lamp detailing and a revised bumper are expected. New exterior colours may also be added to the lineup.
The more obvious changes are within the cabin.
The Scorpio N facelift is expected to get new 10.25 inch touchscreen like what we have already seen on the Thar Roxx. To accommodate the larger screen the centre console has been re-designed and the AC vents are now placed lower and slimmer. A new digital driver display replaces the older analogue setup, giving the cabin a more modern feel.
Other interior highlights that are expected include
- Larger digital instrument cluster
- Reworked dashboard layout
- Silver accents on the centre console
- Same brown black cabin theme
- Six and seven seat options to continue
On the feature front, Mahindra could add panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, better sound system and more connected tech. Safety upgrades may include 360 degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold and a more advanced ADAS package.
Mechanically, Scorpio N remains familiar.
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine option
- 2.2 litre diesel engine option
- Available with six speed manual and automatic gearboxes
- Four wheel drive offered with diesel variants
The facelifted Scorpio N is expected to launch in early 2026 at a slightly higher price. When it arrives, it will continue to appeal to buyers who want a tough SUV feel with modern features added on top.