Skoda Octavia RS Bookings Open in India: Limited 100 Units, Performance & Style Await

Overview
- Bookings open with a ₹2.5 lakh token amount
- Limited to 100 units only
- To be launched on October 17, 2025; deliveries from November 6
- Available in five colours – Mamba Green, Magic Black, Race Blue, Candy White, and Velvet Red
Introduction
The wait is finally over for performance car lovers — Skoda Auto India has officially opened bookings for the 2025 Octavia RS. Known for blending everyday practicality with pure driving excitement, the Octavia RS returns in a limited edition avatar, brought to India as a CBU. With just 100 units up for grabs and a booking amount of ₹2.5 lakh, it’s already turning heads among enthusiasts.
Power and Performance
The new Octavia RS packs a 2.0-litre TSI turbo engine with 261 bhp and 370 Nm. Paired with a 7-speed DSG, it accelerates quickly and feels agile and stable, even as a front-wheel-drive.
Performance highlights:
- Punchy 2.0L TSI engine with smooth power delivery
- Fast, precise DSG gearbox
- Sporty exhaust note and sharp handling
- Confident dynamics even without DCC
Design and Exterior
Sleek, bold, and athletic — the 2025 Octavia RS looks every bit the part. Its sporty stance is complemented by clean lines and premium detailing.
Exterior highlights:
- Gloss black accents for a sportier look
- 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- All-LED headlamps and taillamps
- Aerodynamic body design that exudes motion
Available in five striking colours, from the vibrant Mamba Green to elegant Velvet Red, every shade enhances its strong road presence.
Cabin and Features
Step inside, and the all-black cabin immediately sets a sporty tone. The interior combines performance-inspired design with comfort and technology.
Key features:
- Front sport seats with ventilation, massage, and memory
- 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity
- Head-Up Display (HUD) and 360-degree camera
- 675W Canton sound system
- Adaptive cruise control and three-zone climate control
Even without a panoramic sunroof, the RS feels premium and well-equipped, built for those who love to drive.
Conclusion
The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS is a blend of performance, style, and exclusivity. With only 100 units available, it’s built for drivers who want power and distinction. Act fast — this limited-edition RS won’t stay on Indian roads for long.