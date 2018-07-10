TVS Racing’s Jagan Kumar Wins Second Position In The 2nd Round Of INMRC 2018

The second round of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2018 (INMRC) saw TVS Racing’s defending champion Jagan Kumar bag the second place in Super Sport 165 Group B category. Jagan was on pole position after qualifying on Friday but finished in P2 in both the races over the weekend. TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar finished the race at the fourth place in Race 2 while team-mate KY Ahamed suffered unfortunate crashes in both the races.

The TVS One Make Championship, which is hosted on the sidelines of INMRC was also held over the race weekend. The TVS One Make Championship novice category was won by Karthik Mateti, followed by Venkatesan and AS Alexander. The TVS One Make Championship Ladies category saw Ryhana Bee secure the podium followed by Ann Jennifer AS and Priyanka Kochhar.

In the recently introduced TVS One Make Championship RR 310, Vivek Pillai took the lead followed by Deepak Ravikumar at P2 and Yashas RL at P3. The TVS Young Media Racer Program, in its second edition, saw Shahnawaz Karim (Wheelsguru) finish on top followed by Gavin Rodrigues (Motorbeam) at P2 and Stephen Neil (Drive Spark) at P3.

The next round of INMRC will be held at MMRT, Chennai from August 03 – 05, 2018.

Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2018

RACE 1 (Super Sport 165 Group B category)

2nd Jagan Kumar

RACE 2 (Super Sport 165 Group B category)

2nd Jagan Kumar

4th Deepak Ravikumar

TVS One Make Championship

RACE 1

TVS One Make Championship (Novice) – Race 1

1st Karthik Mateti

2nd Anand R

3rd Venkatesan

TVS One Make Championship RR310 – Race 1

1st Amarnath Menon

2nd Vivek Pillai

3rd Deepak Ravikumar

RACE 2

TVS One Make Championship (Novice) – Race 2

1st Karthik Mateti

2nd Venkatesan

3rd A S Alexander

TVS One Make Championship RR310 – Race 2

1st Vivek Pillai

2nd Deepak Ravikumar

3rd Yashas RL

TVS One Make Championship (Ladies)

1st Ryhana Bee

2nd Ann Jenifer AS

3rd Priyanka Kochhar

TVS Young Media Racer Program