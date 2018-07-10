TVS Racing’s Jagan Kumar Wins Second Position In The 2nd Round Of INMRC 2018
The second round of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2018 (INMRC) saw TVS Racing’s defending champion Jagan Kumar bag the second place in Super Sport 165 Group B category. Jagan was on pole position after qualifying on Friday but finished in P2 in both the races over the weekend. TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar finished the race at the fourth place in Race 2 while team-mate KY Ahamed suffered unfortunate crashes in both the races.
The TVS One Make Championship, which is hosted on the sidelines of INMRC was also held over the race weekend. The TVS One Make Championship novice category was won by Karthik Mateti, followed by Venkatesan and AS Alexander. The TVS One Make Championship Ladies category saw Ryhana Bee secure the podium followed by Ann Jennifer AS and Priyanka Kochhar.
In the recently introduced TVS One Make Championship RR 310, Vivek Pillai took the lead followed by Deepak Ravikumar at P2 and Yashas RL at P3. The TVS Young Media Racer Program, in its second edition, saw Shahnawaz Karim (Wheelsguru) finish on top followed by Gavin Rodrigues (Motorbeam) at P2 and Stephen Neil (Drive Spark) at P3.
The next round of INMRC will be held at MMRT, Chennai from August 03 – 05, 2018.
Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2018
RACE 1 (Super Sport 165 Group B category)
- 2nd Jagan Kumar
RACE 2 (Super Sport 165 Group B category)
- 2nd Jagan Kumar
- 4th Deepak Ravikumar
TVS One Make Championship
RACE 1
TVS One Make Championship (Novice) – Race 1
- 1st Karthik Mateti
- 2nd Anand R
- 3rd Venkatesan
TVS One Make Championship RR310 – Race 1
- 1st Amarnath Menon
- 2nd Vivek Pillai
- 3rd Deepak Ravikumar
RACE 2
TVS One Make Championship (Novice) – Race 2
- 1st Karthik Mateti
- 2nd Venkatesan
- 3rd A S Alexander
TVS One Make Championship RR310 – Race 2
- 1st Vivek Pillai
- 2nd Deepak Ravikumar
- 3rd Yashas RL
TVS One Make Championship (Ladies)
- 1st Ryhana Bee
- 2nd Ann Jenifer AS
- 3rd Priyanka Kochhar
TVS Young Media Racer Program
- 1st Shahnawaz Karim
- 2nd Gavin Rodrigues
- 3rd Stephen Neil