Martin Schwenk Appointed As New Managing Director And CEO Of Mercedes-Benz India

Mercedes-Benz has announced the appointment of Martin Schwenk as the new Managing Director and CEO of its India operations effective from November 1, 2018. Martin Schwenk will replace Roland Folger, who will assume a new position for Mercedes-Benz’s Thailand & Vietnam markets.

In the last three years, under the leadership of Roland Folger, Mercedes-Benz India has witnessed significant growth rates, achieving the highest market share in the luxury car segment. Roland Folger played a key role in formulating the brands growth strategy that includes market introductions of key products like the roll-out of the E-Class Long Wheelbase, qualitative expansion of the network footprint, and also the creation of the Vehicle Preparation Centre.

Roland Folger – MD and CEO – Mercedes Benz India

In 2017, Mercedes-Benz India achieved sales history by crossing the 15,000 annual sales number. During his tenure in India, Roland Folger has also been instrumental in initiating an array of positive cultural changes within Mercedes-Benz India and successfully driving Daimler AG’s Expedition 2020 initiative.

Martin Schwenk, who will take the new responsibility of heading Mercedes-Benz India from November 1, 2018 has an Engineering degree from the University of Stuttgart and started his career at Daimler in 1992, through the Mercedes-Benz Trainee Program. Afterwards, he has taken various important positions in Finance and Controlling in several locations, including Germany, South Africa, Austria and United States.

In September 2015, Martin joined the Mercedes-Benz Sales Organization in China as the Chief Financial Officer. With his professional insights and strategic direction, he played a leading role on the progress of many critical projects and business processes, and proved himself indispensable in safeguarding the sustainable success of MB passenger car business in China.