TVS Racing Invites Women Racers for 2021 Edition of TVS Women’s One Make Championship

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, is inviting aspiring women racers to participate in the 2021 Edition of the TVS Women’s One Make Championship. TVS Racing is one of the front running racing houses in India and it’s One Make Championship was started way back in 1992. The selection rounds for TVS One-Make Championship for women will be held in Bangalore and Mumbai on January 23, 2021, and January 30, 2021, respectively.

These sessions will include a full-day training school conducted by national champions of TVS Racing to ensure the riders familiarise themselves with the race-spec version of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Further, based on the rider’s best lap timings, their physical fitness, and the rider’s racing abilities, the top sixteen riders will be selected from each city to move up and proceed further. The final round of selection will occur in Chennai at Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in April 2021. The Bangalore selection round will be held at Meco Kartopia in Hennur and the Mumbai round at Ajmera IndiKarting in Wadala. Interested candidates can register on through TVS’ official website.

The team will compete in five rounds for the TVS One Make championship astride the race-tuned version of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Post the final selection round in Chennai, the racers will undergo a specific training regime under the aegis of the national champion riders from TVS Racing house to improve the rider’s physical fitness and hone their racing skills before the 2021 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) officially commences.

The reporting time on the 23rd of January 2021 and 30th of January 2021 in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively at 8 AM in the morning. The entry fee for the event is INR 1500 and the only document required is the official Driver’s license. The trainers from TVS Racing would consist of Harry Sylvester, Jagan Kumar, KY Ahamed and Aishwarya Pissay. The mandatory safety pieces of equipment and gear include Full face helmet with visor and Double D ring strap with DOT and ECE certification and only a limited amount of racing suits will be available.