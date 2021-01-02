Hero MotoCorp Clocked 4.4 Lakh Sales in December 2020

The previous year was a difficult one. The automotive industry was one of the worst-hit sectors because of the pandemic. Automobiles make up a major chunk of an economy and April witnessed an absolute low for the Auto sector with zero sales. It’s nothing short of a fairytale comeback from April as Hero MotoCorp clocked 4.4 lakh sales numbers in December 2020.

Hero MotoCorp via a press release stated that they were successful in selling 4,47,335 units in the last calendar month and capped off their best ever Q3 in a financial year. The numbers were up from 4,28,845 units from the corresponding month of the previous year, that is the December of 2019, registering a 0.41% growth Year-on-Year (YoY).

Hero MotoCorp further consolidated its position by clocking its best-ever third quarter as mentioned, with 18.45 lakh units sold during the October-December period. This is a 19.7% growth over the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal (FY’20) when the Company had sold 15.41 lakh units.

The upward sales trend indicates a positive consumer sentiment, affected by easing the restrictions and the festive season coupled with offers from various OEMs and new launches. Talking about Hero, its portfolio includes the Xtreme 160R, the Xpulse 200, the Passion pro BS6, splendor+ and Splendor iSmart BS6, the Hero Glamour BS6, the hero HF deluxe BS6, the super Splendor BS6, Destini 125 BS6, Xtreme 200S, Xpulse 200T in the motorcycle department. Hero also offers the Maestro 125 and maestro 110 BS6 and the Pleasure+ BS6 scooters to opt from.

Talking about Hero MotoCorp’s activities for the previous year, it launched a range of motorcycles – Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S (BS-VI), Pleasure+ Platinum, Glamour Blaze and Splendor+ Black and Accent. Adding to that, it commenced despatches of the new BS-VI scooter range – Pleasure+ 110 FI, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125. Hero also introduced the new Hero Passion Pro, Hero Splendor+ and Hero Glamour, Hero Super Splendor and launched the Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit for rallying enthusiasts

Hero MotoCorp also moved into a strategic alliance with Harley Davidson and invested an additional INR 174 crore (US$ 24 million) in Ather Energy, taking up its shareholding in the Company to 34.81%. For highlights, Hero Registered its highest-ever sales for any month in October 2020 with 806,848 units and Retailed more than 1.4 million units of motorcycles and scooters during the 32-day festive period.