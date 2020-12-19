TVS nTorq Call Of Design 2.0 Winners Announced; Motoroids Bags The Media Award

TVS Motor Company has announced the winners for its TVS nTorq 125 Call of design 2, a co-creation contest. And it brings us immense pleasure to announce that Motoroids has managed to become one of the 4 winners in the Media category. TVS nTorq 125 Call of Design Season 2 kick-started in August 2020 and received over 600 registrations from over 35 prestigious design institutes and 30 media professionals across the country.

TVS nTorq 125 RS

Mr. Oberdan Bezzi submitted the entry on our behalf and named his project ‘TVS nTorq RS’. The RS moniker is celebrated with much zest in the automotive world and the final design render actually does justice to the RS tag.

The TVS nTorq is already well renowned for its sporty attributes. So rather than fiddling around with the design too much, we thought about “evolving” these sporty concepts without looking for a revolution. We optically lightened the side view by inserting a more extended dark part and we gave it more thrust with an inclined “groove” that accentuates its dynamism.

The nTorq RS render is draped in sporty shades of matte grey, black and red. The red inserts splattered all over the bodywork lend the nTorq a very sporty appeal. Even in its standard form, the nTorq is one of the sportiest looking scooters available in our country and the RS concept makes it look even sportier and racy. The RS badge sits proudly on the side body panels while the tail lamp looks completely redesigned.

The rear view of the original scooter exudes the most character. We have highlighted the air intakes with a new shape and in a more streamlined manner and while highlighting the details on the edges. Same theme has been carried over for the front shield as well where we have made way for an air intake enriched with coloured details to highlight it.

Other winners

Mr Aayush Bijalwan from School of Design, UPES (Dehradun) was declared the winner for his rendition of the SupernTorq. He received a TVS nTorq 125 and a cash prize of INR 30,000. Mr Abishek Chellapandiyan from Strate School of Design (Bengaluru) was the one who bagged the first runner-up position, which was followed by Mr Arsh Riyaz Maknojia from MIT Institute of Design (Pune) as the second runner-up in the contest.

TVS Ntorq was India’s first connected Scooter and has built a strong community and a following for itself which it proudly refers to as Ntorqians. In Season 1 of the TVS NTORQ 125 Call of Design contest, they received overwhelming participation from over 400 students from various reputed design institutes and automobile enthusiasts across the country. Celebrating the scooter’s strong design language, participants had created their rendition of the TVS NTORQ as a ‘Race Machine’.

TVS nTorq 125 Call of Design Season 2 kick-started in August 2020 and received over 600 registrations from over 35 prestigious design institutes and 30 media professionals across the country. All the participants were provided with a unique comic book theme ‘Rise of Ntorqians’ for them to create 2D renditions and sketches of their SupernTorq. The esteemed Jury shortlisted the entries of both media and students by evaluating adherence to the comic book theme, futuristic concept, innovation and resonance with a Super Machine. Finally, the overall execution had to create a synergy with the vision of TVS nTorq 125 and DNA of TVS Racing.

Also read: Video Explains How The New TVS ARIVE App Works

In the Media Category, ‘Outstanding Design’ was awarded to four exemplary entries of Oberdan Bezzi (Representing Motoroids), Bilal Firfiray from Bikewale, Gaurav Sadanand from Zigwheels and Shoeb Kalania from Indian Autos Blog. The Viewer’s Choice award saw 15 designs go up for voting on TVS nTorq 125’s social media channels. Mr Arsh Riyaz Maknojia from MIT Institute of Design (Pune) received an overwhelming response from the nTorqians and bagged the ‘Viewer’s Choice’ award.