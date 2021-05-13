TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles Could Re-Enter The Indian Market

Norton Motorcycles entered the Indian market back in 2018 in partnership with Kinetic Motoroyale but the iconic British brand didn’t get any taste of success in the Indian market. Later on, the company went on the verge of being bankrupt only to be saved by the Indian two-wheeler giant TVS. Truly knight in shining armour stuff, if you ask us. And if reports are to be believed, TVS is currently pondering over the thought of bringing Norton Motorcycles back to India for its second innings.

More details

Norton currently holds the trademark for four names in India – Norton Commando, Norton Altas, Norton Manx, and Norton Fastback. While the Atlas already exist, Norton is expected to launch the Commando soon. The Fastback and Manx are in the works too and if rumours are to be believed, they will be fully faired sportsbikes deriving inspiration from the machines which rule the Isle Of Man TT.

Norton Motorcycles will reach India either be via the CBU (completely built-up) route or the CKD (completely knocked-down) route. Although, the former is more likely to happen as the bikes will be shipped from the UK plant. But regardless of the way they arrive, Norton Motorcycles will command a heft price tag in the market given their premium proposition. The company is likely to start its operations in the country with 650 cc, parallel-twin bikes like Atlas and Nomad.

The motorcycles will carry a dual purpose persona. The off-road character is emphasised by a tall-set front fender, wire-spoked wheel, dual-purpose tyres, sump guard, headlight grille and a high-set exhaust canister. A tall handlebar will offer comfortable ergonomics, both while sitting down or standing up while going off the tarmac. Other features include upside-down telescopic front forks, monoshock suspension at the rear, LED headlight, LED blinkers, fly-screen, twin-pod instrument console and adventure style footpegs. Both the motorcycles will share a common engine and chassis, with varying trim and equipment levels defining the range.

The motorcycles are powered by a 650cc parallel twin-cylinder engine that is claimed to be producing 84bhp and 63.72 nm of torque. Stopping power will be provided by dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc at the rear. Seat height is 824 mm, or just a hair under 32.5 inches.

While TVS has not given an official statement regarding the same, Norton Motorcycles India launch should not be far away. Under TVS ownership, the brand should have better understanding of the market and improved reach too.