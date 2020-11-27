2021 Norton V4RR To Become the First ‘New’ Norton Motorcycle Under TVS Ownership

2020 has been quite a happening year for all of us, even more so for automotive brands. The automotive industry is currently experiencing a rollercoaster ride with frequent ups and downs. And when it comes to the story of Norton Motorcycles, it doesn’t get more happening than that! Norton is one of the most iconic motorcycle brands and was on the verge of bankruptcy. TVS acquired Norton for 16 million GBP, earlier this year and saved the brand from extinction.

And now, Norton Motorcycles is gearing up to unveil its first motorcycle under its new TVS-ownership. The 2021 Norton V4RR will be the first ‘New’ Norton to roll out of the factory.

It was announced by none other than the company CEO, John Russell. This is what he said in an interview video: “TVS bought Norton because it was a once in a generation opportunity to buy one of the great brands of the motorcycle industry. It is our job, our goal to make sure the foundations we create, now create the real potential to unlock this brand and deliver its potential long term.” He further added, “Much of what we are working on now so intensely, is invisible to our customers and enthusiasts but at the heart of what we’re doing is this bike, which will be the first one available from the new Norton at the end of this year.”

Talking about the Norton V4RR, it has also been listed on the brand’s official website, with the statement ‘Coming in 2021′. The new V4RR will be powered by a 1200 cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine with a claimed 200 bhp at 12,500 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The Norton V4RR is claimed to be bred on the racetrack, with the bike’s development taking place with Norton’s experience at the Isle of Man TT. The V4RR will also feature top-spec Ohlins suspension, with an Ohlins NIX 30 front suspension and Ohlins TTXGP Norton bespoke rear suspension.

We believe that it is not going to be the only Norton motorcycle which will get unveiled in the coming few months as Norton recently filed for trademarks to get hold of six new names. The names filed in the trademark applications are taken from Norton’s illustrious history, and include ‘Norton Electra’, ‘Norton Fastback’, ‘Norton Navigator’, ‘Norton Nomad’, ‘Norton Ranger’ and ‘Combat’.