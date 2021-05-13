Maruti Suzuki Announces Extension Of Free Service And Warranty For Its Customers

We have been saying it time and again that it’s 2020 all over again. At one point of time we started believing that things are getting back on track and everything will get back to normal in the coming few months but we didn’t know that the second wave of the pandemic was just lurking around the corner. Automobile manufacturers have started shutting down their manufacturing plants and in the same wake, several manufacturers have also announced extension of warranty period for their customers.

More details

Maruti Suzuki too has announced that it will offer an extension of free service, warranty and extended warranty to customers. The extension would be applicable to the free service and warranty period expiring between March 15, 2021 to May 31, 2021. These will be extended up to 30th June 2021.

Official announcement

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, “With customer convenience at the core of initiatives, we have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till June 30th 2021. Earlier, these were expiring between March15th and May 31st, 2021. Since customers in several States are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases.”

Recently, Maruti Suzuki also announced that it will shut down its manufacturing units in Haryana to make oxygen gas available for medical needs, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Suzuki Motor has also decided to shut down its manufacturing unit in Gujarat, Maruti Suzuki added.

As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives. Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to 1st to 9th May. Production in all factories will close for maintenance during this period.