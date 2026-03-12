TVS Orbiter V1 launched at Rs 49,999 with BaaS plan

Electric scooters are becoming easier to own in India. A lower entry price is often what many riders wait for. TVS Motor has now taken a fresh step in that direction with the launch of the new Orbiter V1.
The Orbiter V1 is the newest and most affordable electric scooter in the company’s lineup. What makes it interesting is the new Battery as a Service option. With this system, buyers can purchase the scooter without paying the full battery cost upfront.
This helps in bringing down the starting price to Rs 49,999 when the BaaS plan is chosen.
Key points
- New base variant named Orbiter V1
- Starting price Rs 49,999 with BaaS plan
- Monthly battery subscription from Rs 862
- Unlimited monthly usage
- Available in two variants V1 & V2
The BaaS system is simple. Buyers pay less for the scooter and subscribe to the battery separately. Subscription plans are available for 24 months, 36 months or 60 months.
The monthly payment starts from Rs 862 for V1 and Rs 1,155 for V2. TVS says there are no riding limits. Riders can ride as far as they want without having to worry about daily or monthly caps.
Another benefit of the BaaS plan is the extended warranty that comes bundled with it. Buyers opting for the subscription model get warranty coverage of up to five years or 70,000 km.
For those who prefer the traditional ownership, the Orbiter V1 can also be purchased with the battery included. In that case the price is around Rs 84,500 ex showroom.
Battery and range
- The Orbiter V1 has a smaller battery pack of 1.8 kWh.
- IDC range of 86 km on a full charge
- Charging time 0 to 80 percent in 2 hours 20 minutes
- Smaller battery helps in reducing charging time
- The V2 variant continues with a larger 3.1 kWh battery with a higher range of about 158 km.
Features and equipment
Even though it is the base version, the Orbiter V1 still keeps most of the useful features.
- LED lighting
- Bluetooth connected LCD display
- Mobile app support including navigation
- Cruise control
- Hill hold assist
- Reverse parking assist
- Eco and Power riding modes
The connected system also supports over the air software updates. The LCD cluster can display incoming calls, messages and other alerts while riding.
The scooter also gets safety alerts like crash notification, geo fencing and anti theft tracking through the connected system.
Other practical touches remain unchanged. The scooter has a long flat seat measuring 845 mm, a wide footboard that offers good legroom, 34 litres of under seat storage and a 14 inch front wheel with a 12 inch rear wheel setup.
Colour options
Two shades are available for the V1 variant.
- Martian Copper
- Stellar Silver
Final thoughts
The Orbiter V1 brings down the entry cost of owning a TVS electric scooter. The BaaS model also gives buyers flexibility by separating the battery cost from the scooter price. With useful features, decent range and unlimited monthly usage in the subscription plan, it could attract many city commuters looking for a budget electric scooter.