SMK Helmets joins the Moto4 Latin Cup as technical helmet sponsor

Motorcycle racing is where safety gear is tested at the highest level. For an Indian helmet brand, reaching that stage is a big moment.
SMK Helmets has now stepped into international motorsport. The company has partnered with the Moto4 Latin Cup as the official technical helmet sponsor. This championship is part of the global Road to MotoGP programme that helps young riders move closer to professional racing.
With this move, SMK becomes the first global Indian helmet brand to take part in a championship connected to the MotoGP development pathway. The partnership also highlights the growing global recognition of Indian helmet engineering and manufacturing.
Riders will use Titan Carbon Racing helmets
Under this partnership, all riders in the championship will compete using SMK Titan Carbon Racing helmets.
Key points about the helmet
- Built with a lightweight carbon fibre shell
- Designed for high speed circuit racing
- Race focused interior design
- ECE 22.06 safety certification
- Built for stability comfort and protection
The Titan Carbon Racing is a race spec version of the Titan Carbon helmet platform developed for track competition. The helmet is designed to handle extreme racing conditions while staying light and comfortable for riders.
About the Moto4 Latin Cup
The Moto4 Latin Cup is an important step in the Road to MotoGP ladder. It gives young racers a platform to gain experience in professional circuit racing and move closer to the MotoGP dream.
Important details about the 2026 season
- 12 race rounds in the championship
- Circuits located in Brazil and Argentina
- Opening round from March 20 to 22
- Race venue Goiania Brazil
- Riders compete on identical Honda NSF250R machines
Young riders from across the Americas will compete in the series as they move closer to the world stage of motorcycle racing.
Why this partnership matters
SMK has more than five decades of helmet manufacturing experience. The helmets are manufactured in India and are used by riders in many global markets.
Entering racing allows the brand to test technology in real world high speed conditions.
Racing data will help improve helmet design in areas like
- Aerodynamics
- Ventilation
- Stability
- Rider comfort
Feedback from professional riders will also help improve helmets used by everyday motorcyclists. The experience gained from racing will also contribute to SMK’s ongoing helmet development programme for riders around the world.
SMK believes supporting young racers also supports the future of the sport while helping improve safety technology for everyday riding.