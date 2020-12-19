Jeep Compass Facelift Unofficial Bookings Open

Jeep marked its entry in India by launching its Compass here and over the years, it now directly goes head to head with the likes of the Tata Harrier, the MG Hector, the Mahindra XUV 500 and to an extent, the Toyota Innova Crysta. With the rising popularity of its rivals which in direct proportion affected its sales numbers, Jeep is now keen to step up its game and hence it is expected to unveil the Compass facelift in January, next year. The booking for the facelift is now unofficially open for buyers across dealerships.

The Jeep compass facelift was first noticed at the Guangzhou auto show, China in November 2020.

The Jeep compass facelift is now expected to be unveiled in India in late January 2021, probably around the Republic day week. And dealerships have now begun to accept pre-launch bookings for the same at a token amount of INR 50,000. The updated version will feature a redesigned bumper, new LED headlamps and DRLs upfront and the iconic seven slat front with some chrome studs. The taillamps and the alloys will be completely new too, although the alloys will likely be 18 inchers. Jeep could also introduce the updated Trailhawk variant too.

The interiors look all-new too, flanked by a dual-tone scheme of White/beige and tan, which flows across the centre. The centre console features a massive 10.1-inch floating screen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster. Most of the China-spec variant are expected to be carried over to the India-spec. The china-spec version also sports connected car technology, 360-degree camera, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging support.

Talking about mechanicals, it will likely be powered by the same set of engines. A 1.4L, turbo petrol engine which puts out 163PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT. Also offered is a 2.0L turbo diesel engine, paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter unit. Currently, the compass is priced between INR 16.49 – 24.99 lakhs ( all prices ex-showroom ). The facelift may command a premium over the current version.