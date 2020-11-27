Video Explains How The New TVS ARIVE App Works

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new ARIVE (Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience) App to allow potential owners to experience the Apache range of motorcycles up close while staying indoors. The app allows an in-depth product exploration and purchase experience using AR technology and also has a 3D mode for devices which do not support AR.’

The TVS A.R.I.V.E app has been introduced with a module on the company’s flagship models, TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, catering to its tech-savvy customers. This will be followed by the inclusion of the entire range of TVS products. The app will offer an independent module for every product, which can be downloaded by users as per their preference and interest.

Each module is divided into three different modes – Place to explore (AR-based), Scan a real bike (AR-based) and the 3D mode (for non-AR compatible devices). Each of these modes offers multiple hotspots that highlight the critical features through an X-ray vision of the vehicle, supported by a detailed description, videos, animations, and more. The app also provides the Sell Through Process option for last-mile connectivity. Through this, users can schedule a test ride, locate the nearest dealer, or book their vehicle online. he app is now available on Google Playstore and Apple App Store for iOS customers.

In other related news, TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles is gearing up to unveil its first motorcycle under its new parent company. The 2021 Norton V4RR will be the first ‘New’ Norton to roll out of the factory. Making the announcement, company CEO, John Russell said, ” “TVS bought Norton because it was a once in a generation opportunity to buy one of the great brands of the motorcycle industry. It is our job, our goal to make sure the foundations we create, now create the real potential to unlock this brand and deliver its potential long term.” He further added, “Much of what we are working on now so intensely, is invisible to our customers and enthusiasts but at the heart of what we’re doing is this bike, which will be the first one available from the new Norton at the end of this year.”