2021 Tata Nexon Spied Testing; DCT on the Cards?

Tata Motors is a big name in the homegrown automaker space and has over the recent years grown in popularity and that certainly has reflected in direct proportion in the number of sales Tata has recorded in the recent past. Tata’s portfolio includes the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon and the Harrier. Tata’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that Tata has managed to capture 3rd largest market share, after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The 3rd place, which Mahindra once owned. And now, with the aim to cement its place, Tata is ready to roll out the 2021 Tata Nexon.

More details

Tata is aiming to launch a flurry of models next year. Except for the Nexon, The Gravitas, Altroz turbo petrol, the production-spec HBX concept etc. are all on the cards.

The Nexon was spotted completely undisguised in Pune with an emission apparatus mounted on its back. Tata Nexon is one of the few cars in Inda to boast of a 5-star rating in the Global N-cap crash test. And according to some previous reports, Tata Nexon 2021 might be more powerful and pack a more powerful oil-burner under the hood and might also be offered with an all-new DCT choice to opt from.

The current Tata Nexon is well equipped with LED DRLs, a revised front grille, lower part rather, scuff plates, flat bottomed steering, a digital instrument cluster, 7” infotainment system with Andriod Auto and apple car play, Auto A/C, keyless entry, cruise control and sunroof. Also, the current Tata Nexon draws power from either a 1.2L, 3 cylinder turbo petrol engine which puts out 108BHP of peak power and 170Nm of peak torque or a 1.5L, 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine which is good for 108BHP and 260Nm of peak power and peak torque respectively. Both the engines are mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT transmission.

Currently, the Tata Nexon begins from INR 6.99 Lakh and goes all the way up to INR 12.70 Lakh and the Nexon competes with the likes of the Mahindra XUV 300, Hyundai venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban cruiser and the newly launched Nissan Magnite.