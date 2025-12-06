TVS MotoSoul 5.0 Kicks Off: New Ronin Agonda, Apache RTX Anniversary Edition & Major Community Highlights

TVS Motor Company brought riders together once again for MotoSoul 5.0 in Goa, and this year’s edition was bigger, more relaxed and far more community driven. More than 8,000 riders from India and abroad turned up, making the venue a vibrant concoction of bikes, music, culture and riding activities. The festival has increased steadily over the years and this time around, there was a special emotional touch to the festival with the 20-year celebration of the TVS Apache brand.
The biggest highlight on Day 1 was the launch of the TVS Ronin Agonda, a limited edition model inspired by the calm colours of Goa’s Agonda Beach. It has a clean white theme with simple retro stripes and remains true to the Ronin’s modern-retro design style. TVS priced it at Rs 1,30,990 (ex-showroom India).
The company also showcased the TVS Apache RTX Anniversary Edition, which celebrates 20 years of Apache. This special version wears a black and champagne gold livery, a 20-year crest and exclusive badging. It’s a simple tribute to the Apache’s racing roots and the long journey the brand has enjoyed since 2005.
Another big attraction came from the TVS-Smoked Garage partnership. Two custom machines, the TVS Ronin Kensai and the TVS Apache RR310 Speedline were unveiled.
The Ronin Kensai stands out with a Samurai-inspired theme, adjustable air suspension, ambient lighting, and a cafe racer/bobber style hybrid.
The Apache RR310 Speedline is all about speed, getting the slick tyres, custom swingarm, lightweight fibre body panels and a straight through performance exhaust.
TVS also surprised visitors with something different this year, a limited-edition helmet lineup called “Art of Protection.” These helmets were only made for visitors of the MotoSoul and are crafted using the same expressive, craft-focused design style as the Ronin.
Outside the showcases, MotoSoul remained energetic all day. There were several riding zones where participants tried Gymkhana, the Dirt Track, Flat Track and Adventure Arena. Balance Beam challenges, Barrel Push, stunt demos and the high adrenaline RiderSphere attracted large crowds. The FMX riders brought even more excitement with big jumps and freestyle tricks.
The cultural aspect of the festival also stood out. MotoSoul had graffiti corners, gaming areas, tattoo spots, mixology counters and moto-art stalls. Rap performances and interactive installations kept things lively between riding activities. As the sun went down, the venue went into party mode. Badshah and DJ Akbar Sami took over the stage and ended the Day 1 with high-energy performances that made the entire space a full-blown celebration.
What the Leadership Said –
Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said:
“MotoSoul has always been about self-expression, custom culture and the joy of riding. This year feels even more special because we are also celebrating 20 years of the TVS Apache. With more than 6.5 million Apache riders across 90+ countries, and strong communities like AOG and Cult, we feel deeply grateful for the trust and passion of our global riders. I hope everyone enjoys these two days and takes home great memories.”
Vimal Sumbly, Head of Premium Business, TVS Motor Company, said:
“MotoSoul is where the energy of our riders, our design teams and our racing DNA all come together. With the new Ronin Agonda, our custom builds, and the Apache RTX Anniversary Edition, we’re showing how TVS continues to evolve with creativity and purpose. It’s inspiring to watch the riding community grow stronger every year.”
MotoSoul 5.0 clearly demonstrated why the festival has become an annual must visit for biking fans. It combined new motorcycle launches, custom builds, riding action, design, music and a very strong sense of community — all in a simple, expressive way that stayed true to what TVS wants MotoSoul to represent.
In short, Day 1 set the tone perfectly and there’s more lined up for Day 2 as the festival goes on.