Renault ‘Discovery Days’ Announced: Big Offers, Festive Showrooms, and Exclusive Benefits This December

Renault India has announced a nationwide customer campaign called ‘Discovery Days’ which will be running from December 10 to December 22, 2025. The idea is very simple – give people a relaxed and fun opportunity to see the new Triber and new Kiger at Renault showrooms around the country.
The campaign will be held over two weekends, and dealerships will transform the space into a fun carnival-like environment. Customers can walk in, look at the cars at their own pace, participate in small activities, and interact with the staff in a more personal way. Renault wants the entire experience to be light, welcoming and a bit festive.
Along with the activities, Renault is also offering a set of buying benefits. These are intended to make the decision easier for anyone looking to buy a new car during this time. The benefits include:
- 0% interest on all Renault models
- 50% off on processing fees
- Exchange bonus up to Rs 35,000 over the value of the old car
- Cash benefits up to Rs 25,000 on new cars
According to the company, these offers are only a part of the idea. The bigger picture is to have a space where people can just explore the cars without pressure. Both the new Triber and the new Kiger are important models for Renault, and the brand wants more people to experience them in person.
Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director, Renault India explained it well. He said that Discovery Days is not just an offer campaign but a way to give customers a memorable visit. His focus is on meaningful experiences – allowing people to see the cars, understand them and enjoy the atmosphere at the showroom.
Renault has also shared that the company is experiencing steady growth after the launch of the updated versions of the Triber and Kiger. Sales increased 21% in October and 30% in November 2025, compared to the previous year. The GST benefits on the new models have also helped to attract more buyers.
Renault India continues to expand its network with over 350 sales outlets and 450 service touchpoints including 250 mobile workshops that help in reaching customers in smaller towns as well.
Conclusion
Discovery Days is Renault’s easy way of saying: walk in, explore, enjoy and decide when you’re ready. With the combination of fun activities and practical offers, it’s a good opportunity for anyone considering a new Triber or Kiger to visit their nearest showroom and see what’s new.