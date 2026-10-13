TVS Motor Launches New Festive Campaign for iQube Electric Scooter

The festive season has just begun, and families across India are preparing for shopping trips, visits to relatives and weekend outings. TVS Motor Company is using these familiar situations to promote its iQube electric scooter through a new campaign called ‘EV Yani iQube’. The film shows how the scooter can be used for different family needs, from everyday travel to longer rides.
Conceptualized by creative agency Dentsu, the advertisement uses a young boy’s curious questions to uncover why his parents chose the TVS iQube. His playful inquiries set up different real-world situations that effectively showcase the vehicle’s practicality and smart features.
TVS iQube Campaign Highlights Everyday Family Needs
The ad film follows the child as he questions his parents about their electric vehicle of choice. Rather than relying solely on static product shots, the narrative uses simple, heartwarming family moments to demonstrate the scooter’s real-world capabilities.
The story highlights distinct scenarios, such as enjoying a scenic breakfast at a hilltop viewpoint, traveling across town to meet extended family, and effortlessly carrying a cricket kit for a relative.
These scenes highlight three key features of the TVS iQube:
- Smart Hill Hold: The feature helps prevent the scooter from rolling backwards when stopped on an incline.
- 212 km IDC range: TVS lists a claimed range of up to 212 km under Indian Driving Conditions for the relevant iQube variant.
- 32-litre storage: The under-seat storage capacity can accommodate everyday belongings and other items needed during family outings.
The advertised range is a certified test-cycle figure, and actual distance covered can vary depending on riding conditions, speed, load and other factors.
TVS iQube Specifications and Features
The campaign highlights the following details about the electric scooter.
The range and equipment may vary between variants, so buyers should check the specifications of the particular version they are considering.
TVS iQube Crosses One Million Customers
TVS Motor Company has also announced that the iQube has crossed one million customers across India. The milestone comes as electric two-wheelers continue to find a place in daily commuting and household travel.
The new advertisement presents the purchase of an electric scooter as a family decision. While one person may consider the range, another may look at storage space or convenience during regular journeys. The campaign brings these different requirements into a single story.
The timing is highly strategic for TVS Motor, as the festive season represents the most crucial vehicle buying period in India. The company is leveraging this narrative to establish the iQube as the definitive choice for modern families planning their festive travel needs.