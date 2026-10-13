New MG Windsor Indulge Edition Priced At Rs 17.89 Lakh

“India’s No. 1 EV is Now Ready To INDULGE,” is what MG says as the brand officially rolls out the premium Windsor Indulge Edition after dropping multiple teasers. The new version has been introduced at Rs 17,88,900 (ex-showroom). The launch also arrives at a landmark moment, coinciding with the MG Windsor crossing the coveted 80,000-family milestone in the Indian domestic market within just 24 months.
The Indulge Edition focuses primarily on styling enhancements, upscale cabin revisions, and enriched comfort creature comforts. Crucially, the crossover’s core electric powertrain and high-capacity battery pack remain completely unchanged.
Shadow Gold paint and black wheels
The standout visual update for this new Windsor is its exclusive Shadow Gold exterior paint, which is paired with a contrasting black roof. The dark treatment continues with black outer mirrors (ORVMs) and a set of premium 18-inch black alloy wheels. To highlight its special status, the C-pillar gets dedicated Indulge badging.
The rest of the exterior, including the signature LED lights and the protective body cladding, follows the standard Windsor design.
- Exterior colour: Shadow Gold
- Roof: Black
- Alloy wheels: 18-inch black
- ORVMs: Black
- Badging: Indulge badges on the C-pillar
New cabin theme
MG has also made major updates inside the vehicle. The Windsor Indulge Edition features an elegant Urban Tan and Black dual-tone upholstery, and the front headrests carry custom Indulge embroidery.
The most exciting addition is the standard PRIVE Screen for rear passengers. This entertainment screen is joined by color-coded Indulge-themed pillows and neck cushions for maximum comfort.
Crucially, the Windsor continues to offer its famous business-class Aero Lounge seats that recline up to 135 degrees, alongside the large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard.
Accessories available
MG is also offering several accessories with the special edition. These include:
- Rear sunshade
- Themed 3D floor mats
- Chrome front grille accents
- Bumper corner protectors
- Body-side moulding
- Premium leather key cover
These items are meant to add more equipment and personalisation to the Windsor.
Same battery and motor
Underneath, the Indulge Edition relies on the brand’s proven 38kWh battery pack. Its electric motor sends power to the front wheels, producing 136hp and 200Nm of torque.
The zero-emission setup delivers a certified driving range of 332km on a single full charge. MG claims a certified range of 332km on a single charge.
|MG Windsor Indulge Edition
|Details
|Price
|Rs 17.89 lakh
|Battery
|38kWh
|Power
|136hp
|Torque
|200Nm
|Claimed range
|332km
|Exterior colour
|Shadow Gold
|Wheels
|18-inch black alloys
|Screen
|PRIVE rear-seat screen
|Seat theme
|Urban Tan and Black
The Windsor continues to use its front-wheel-drive electric setup, with the changes on this version largely centred around the cabin and exterior treatment.
MG says the Windsor has now reached more than 80,000 families in India within 24 months. The company has also crossed 1.5 lakh EV sales in India since its first electric model was introduced.
At Rs 17.89 lakh, the Windsor Indulge Edition brings a different colour combination, extra rear-seat equipment and several comfort accessories to the existing electric crossover. The mechanical setup remains the same, with the 38kWh battery delivering 332km of claimed range.