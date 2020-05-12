TVS Motor Company Commences Retail Operations

TVS Motor Company’s dealerships have resumed operations in a phase-wise manner with compliance to necessary safety norms. Based on the government classification of COVID-19 zones, the dealerships have opened with minimum essential staff, and only in the zones where regulations permit as per State Government guidelines. Keeping customer safety at the focus of the operations, TVS Motor Company has trained and sanitised the dealer partners to ensure the well-being and safety of the employees as well as valued customers.

More Details:

The company has put in place a comprehensive preparedness manual for dealerships with exhaustive safety guidelines, addressing the daily operations, social distancing and safeguarding the health of employees. The manual instructs adherence to highest standards of hygiene for customer interactions, ensuring complete sanitisation of the workplace and all touchpoints as well as safety precautions for the after-sales process.

Also read: Lockdown Fitness For Motorcyclists – Our Video Interview With Aravind KP From TVS Racing

As a responsible corporate citizen, TVS Motor is committed to standing united with the Government in their sustained efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. The dealer partners are also advised to ensure complete adherence to the guidelines across all operations as necessitated by the authorities.

In other news, TVS Srichakra Limited announced a new feature of e-ordering facility in its retailer app “TVS Eurogrip Bandhan”. The new upgrade in the app aims to provide a comprehensive e-commerce experience with features that help in placing and tracking orders. Understanding the importance of social distancing during these difficult times, the company has now enabled ‘Contactless Ordering’ to facilitate ease of business for its retail partners. The app is available for download on Android and iOS platforms. Retail partners can now use the app to browse the entire range of TVS Eurogrip products and place orders with their respective distributors. In addition to providing reward points on orders, the company will run exclusive offers and promotions for retail partners who use the app to place orders.