Battle Of The Turbo Petrols: Grand i10 Nios Turbo vs Polo 1.0 TSI

Turbocharged powertrains are the blue-eyed boys among all modern engines, especially in the post BS6 era where larger diesel engines are no longer viable for small and mid-sized cars. So manufacturers have been replacing them with smaller yet very capable turbocharged petrol units so that they can provide the extra punch which the diesel engines used to provide. Other added advantages include better fuel economy than larger engines.

They have been so popular that makers are now providing turbo-petrol engines on mid-segment hatchbacks as well which was not so common earlier. In this article, we’ll compare two punchy hatchbacks in India – the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo and the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI, which have recently been updated to the BS6 emission norms and both get a new turbocharged petrol engine option as well. So let us see how both of these hatchbacks stack up against each other.

Engine & Transmission

The main point of contention in this comparison is obviously going to be the engine and its output figures. While both carry similar displacements of 1.0-litre, their output figures stand different. While the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine from the Grand i10 Nios produces 100 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque, the 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit from VW Polo generates a healthy 105 PS of power and 175 Nm of peak torque. While the i10 is mated to a 5-speed manual, the Polo is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. So as far as the engines are considered Polo has its nose slightly ahead.

Engine Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Displacement 998 cc 999 cc Power 100 PS @ 6000 rpm 105 PS @ 5500 rpm Torque 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm 175 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT ARAI mileage 20.3 kmpl 18.24 kmpl

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Grand i10 Nios measures 3805mm X 1680mm X 1520 mm in length, width and height respectively. Whereas the Polo TSI measures about 3971mm X 1682 mm X 1478mm in the same respects. The Hyundai and VW offer a wheelbase of 2450 mm and 2470 mm respectively. As you can see, the Polo is a bit larger overall than the Grand i10 Nios in length, width and even wheelbase, but it’s actually the Hyundai with the roomier cabin. The Hyundai is significantly taller and makes greater use of vertical space. On the flip side, Hyundai’s higher centre of gravity could result in more roll in the corners.

Dimensions Grand i10 Nios Polo 1.0 TSI Length(mm) 3805 3971 Width(mm) 1680 1682 Height(mm) 1520 1469 Wheelbase(mm) 2450 2470 Boot Capacity(litres) 260 294

Features

As far as features are concerned, both these hatchbacks are pretty neck-to-neck in terms of the comfort and technology on offer. While the Hyundai does seem more modern, holding the edge in terms of infotainment, smartphone charging and even the part-digital instrument cluster, the VW is no slouch either. The Polo in its Highline trim offers adjustable headrests for the front and rear passengers and seems to be the more convenient offering, thanks to things like cruise control, a cooled glovebox and one-touch up and down function for all four powered windows which are missing from the i10.

On the safety front, both hatchbacks make a compelling case for themselves with dual airbags and ABS-EBD on offer. However, there are some notable omissions as well. The Polo misses out on a rear parking camera, while the Grand i10 Nios Turbo does not get rear wipers. While the previous Polo TSI came with hill-start assist, traction control and electronic stability control, the current car misses out on these safety features. In terms of on-road behaviour, it’s the Polo which should come out on top in terms of body control and ride and handling.

Features Grand i10 Nios Polo TSI LED DRLs yes no Leather Steering/Gear Knob yes/no yes/yes Driver’s seat adjust 6-way manual 6-way manual Adjustable headrest(F/R) no/no yes/yes Rear seat split/folding no/yes no/yes Cruise Control no yes Cooled Glovebox no yes Touchscreen infotainment system 8.0-inch 6.5-inch Android Auto/Apple CarPlay yes/yes yes/yes Wireless charging yes no one-touch power-windows driver’s side only all four ORVM power-folding/adjustment yes/yes yes/yes Rear AC vents yes yes rear power outlets yes yes Airbags 2 2 ABS/EBD yes/yes yes/yes Front fog lamps yes yes Rear Camera yes no Day/night IRVM Manual Automatic

Prices

This is one of the prime criteria which decide which one you would lean towards. The Hyundai offers the turbocharged unit in two of its variants- Sportz (single tone) and Sportz (dual tone). Whereas the VW 1.0-litre TSI is offered with either a torque converter automatic (GT and Highline+) or a manual stick. The Polo 1.0 TSI Edition is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-priced). In this aspect, the Grand i10 Nios is available at INR 7.68 Lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.