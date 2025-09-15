TVS Motor and ALT Mobility Join Forces to Deploy 3,000 Electric Three-Wheelers in FY 2025–26

Overview
- 3,000 electric three-wheelers to roll out across India in FY 2025–26
- ALT Mobility to manage leasing, financing, and after-sales support
- Passenger and cargo models aimed at both transport and logistics
- A move designed to boost clean mobility and driver livelihoods
Introduction
India’s EV story has been building momentum for years, but now it’s moving into the streets where it truly matters — the lanes, bazaars, and last-mile delivery routes of our cities. TVS Motor Company and ALT Mobility announce a strategic collaboration that could redefine last-mile transport. Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two companies will jointly enable the deployment of up to 3,000 electric three-wheelers (both passenger and cargo) during FY 2025–26.
What makes this announcement stand out isn’t just the number. It’s the way TVS and ALT plan to change how drivers, fleet owners, and everyday passengers experience electric mobility.
The Partnership in Action
At the heart of this collaboration is a simple motive: make electric three-wheelers accessible, reliable, and affordable.
- TVS Motor brings the product — robust electric three-wheelers designed for long hours on Indian roads.
- ALT Mobility brings the ecosystem — leasing plans, financing options, and full-service support so drivers don’t feel abandoned once they get the keys.
- Together, they’ll roll out vehicles through TVS dealerships and ALT’s channels, reaching both metros and smaller cities.
Both passenger and cargo models are included, meaning this initiative caters to daily commuters, ride-share users, and last-mile delivery businesses.
Drive-to-Own: A Real Game-Changer
For many drivers, the idea of switching to an EV hits a wall when it comes to cost. ALT Mobility’s Drive-to-Own model aims to solve exactly that. Instead of heavy upfront payments, drivers can lease the vehicle, earn from it, and eventually own it.
What makes it even better is that these plans are all-inclusive. Maintenance, insurance, roadside assistance, and even challan management are bundled in. For a driver, this means fewer headaches and more focus on earning. It’s a support system, not just a sales pitch.
Why This Matters Beyond Numbers
Yes, 3,000 vehicles is a big figure. But the real impact is in the shift it represents:
- Drivers get a chance to own cleaner, more efficient vehicles.
- Cities benefit from reduced emissions and quieter streets.
- Businesses, especially e-commerce and delivery, get cost-effective logistics solutions.
- The EV movement feels less like a buzzword and more like a reality shaping daily life.
This is not just a rollout of vehicles. It’s an attempt to reshape urban mobility in a way that benefits both people and the planet.
Conclusion
The TVS–ALT Mobility partnership isn’t about flashy numbers or PR lines — it’s about creating a pathway for drivers and small businesses to step into the EV era without fear of cost or uncertainty.
If it succeeds, it could very well serve as a model for how India can scale EV adoption — not by chasing luxury launches, but by putting practical, everyday vehicles into the hands of those who need them most.
In short, this move doesn’t just add 3,000 vehicles to the road. It adds thousands of opportunities, cleaner commutes, and a stronger push for sustainable growth.