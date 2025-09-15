STUDDS Vogue D1 Square Launched: A Helmet That Blends Safety with Style

Quick Highlights
- New Vogue D1 Square introduces bold graphic options in the popular Vogue range.
- ISI-certified and BIS-compliant, built to meet Indian safety standards.
- Designed with EPS protection, hypoallergenic liners, quick-release strap, and ventilation system.
- Offered in six colors across four sizes, starting at just ₹1,095.
A Classic Helmet, Now with a Modern Edge
STUDDS Accessories Ltd., the world’s largest helmet manufacturer by volume, has refreshed its popular Vogue helmet series with the launch of the Vogue D1 Square. The new edition takes everything that riders already loved about the Vogue—safety, affordability, and everyday usability—and adds a layer of style through striking new graphics.
The company says the design update was driven by customer demand for helmets that not only keep them safe but also allow for self-expression on the road.
Built Around Safety and Comfort
At its core, the D1 Square remains true to the Vogue DNA. It is designed to be practical for Indian riders who spend long hours navigating city traffic and changing weather conditions. Key highlights include:
- ISI Certification – ensuring compliance with Indian safety norms.
- Regulated-density EPS – for enhanced protection during impacts.
- Quick-release chin strap – offering convenience and security.
- Hypoallergenic liner – to prevent skin irritation during extended use.
- Top air exhausts – improving airflow in India’s warm climate.
These features make it a helmet riders can trust daily, whether they are office commuters or leisure bikers.
Expressive Design Options
The Vogue D1 Square is STUDDS’ first step in adding graphic-led variants to the lineup. Riders now get six stylish options:
- Black & Pastel Blue
- Black, White & Red
- Black & Pink
- Black & Red
- Black & Grey
- Black & Blue
Available in XS, S, M, and L, the helmet caters to a wide range of head sizes, ensuring safety without compromising comfort.
Pricing and Availability
Priced at an accessible ₹1,095, the Vogue D1 Square retains STUDDS’ value-for-money positioning while offering something fresh to the market. The helmet can be purchased via offline retail stores, STUDDS exclusive outlets, and the official website (shop.studds.com). Availability on e-commerce marketplaces will follow soon.
Final Word
With the Vogue D1 Square, STUDDS has managed to strike the right balance between safety, comfort, and contemporary style. It builds on the trust of the original Vogue series while making helmets more appealing to younger, style-conscious riders.
For those who want a helmet that protects, performs, and makes a statement on the road, the Vogue D1 Square is a compelling option that doesn’t break the bank.
