EKA Mobility Unveils India’s Widest EV Portfolio at IEC GM 2025

Introduction
India’s electric mobility space is maturing quickly, but at the International Electric Convention & Green Mobility 2025 (IEC GM 2025) in New Delhi, EKA Mobility raised the bar higher than ever. The Pune-based automaker and technology firm unveiled what it calls the widest electric vehicle portfolio by any Indian OEM—a lineup that spans three-wheelers, buses, and heavy-duty trucks. More than a showcase, it’s a statement of intent: to make clean mobility both practical and profitable.
Four Vehicles, Three Segments, One Vision
Instead of limiting itself to one segment, EKA rolled out four very different products designed to cover the mobility spectrum.
- EKA 55T – A heavy-duty electric truck with a 43,000 kg payload capacity and a 200 km operating range.
- EKA 12M – A premium 12-meter electric bus, offering 250+ km range and ADAS-based safety features for public transport.
- EKA 3W Cargo – A zero-emission three-wheeler cargo carrier with 200 km range and 750 kg payload, built for last-mile delivery.
- EKA 6S – India’s first passenger three-wheeler EV with a steering wheel, providing D+6 seating for urban commuting.
This makes EKA the only Indian manufacturer to bring together heavy trucks, buses, and three-wheelers under one platform—a truly 360° EV portfolio.
Technology Meets Mobility
The company also showcased its digital brain: EKA Connect. This AI-driven fleet management platform offers predictive diagnostics, modular battery architecture, and real-time efficiency tracking. For fleet operators, this means lower total cost of ownership (TCO), reduced downtime, and more predictable operations.
Strong Numbers, Stronger Partnerships
Backing its display was a robust order book and international expertise.
- 3,300+ confirmed orders across India and South Africa
- 2,000 electric buses sanctioned under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme
- Partnerships with Mitsui (Japan) and VDL Groep (Netherlands)
Founder and Chairman Dr. Sudhir Mehta summed up the company’s approach: every product is designed, engineered, and manufactured in India, aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, while also being ready for global markets.
People Powering the Future
At the heart of EKA’s momentum is its 500+ member R&D team, the majority of whom are women. Their work not only drives technical innovation but also reflects the company’s focus on building an inclusive and future-ready workforce.
Conclusion
With its ambitious showcase at IEC GM 2025, EKA Mobility has shown that it isn’t just another name in the electric vehicle space. By bringing together a complete product portfolio, a strong technology backbone, and a growing order book, the company has positioned itself at the center of India’s shift toward clean mobility. If anything, this event proved that EKA isn’t simply keeping up with the EV race—it’s beginning to set the pace for others to follow.