A Sideways Ferrari 488 Nearly Takes Out Two Innocent Bystanders In Hyderabad

When you’ve got fancy wheels and have also acquired some decent skills, taking it all to a racing track is a thought that’s always on your mind. Because regular streets and highways, especially the ones in India, are so full of hazards and everything else that can pop in an instant, it’s your prayers more than your skills which get you home. In this tiny footage from Hyderabad, it was indeed the former because of which a Ferrari 488 straightened itself just in time and two bystanders are still on their feet.

View this post on Instagram 🌪 Ferrari 488 GTB 🌪 @anindith A post shared by AMERHADI700 (@amerhadi700) on May 25, 2019 at 1:51am PDT

These days, fancy wheels have their own paparazzi who hop around to capture the hottest wheels in town on their lens. Now, it’s only human to want to look good or do something which gives the photographer a shot worth his/her expensive lens. But in this case, we’re talking about machines which can hit seriously lethal speeds and take no time to start eating its own rubber, throw sideways tantrums and then go wind up on a pole. Sure these things can be controlled, but even the best of skills have a bad day sometimes and it’s not for nothing that such indulgence are only reserved for places like a racing track or a specially carved area.

For those interested in the car in the frame here, the Ferrari 488 GTB is the successor to the 458 Italia. The former is now succeded by the F8 Tributo. The 488 was launched in India in 2016 at INR 3.88 Crore a pop and if you’re wondering what’s with the numerology? The number was derived after dividing the cubic capacity 3902 cc by the number 8, which is the number of cylinders that help to complete the motor.

This prancing horse from Maranello is powered by a turbocharged V8 engine that produces 661 bhp, 99 bhp more than its predecessor, the 458 Italia, while the peak torque stands at 760 Nm. This engine sends power to the rear wheels via a 7-speed gearbox and the car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph just 3 seconds while 0-200 kmph takes it about 8.3 seconds. The top speed of this stallion stands at a staggering 330 km/h.

Post credits: amerhadi700 on Instagram