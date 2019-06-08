Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition: What’s New?

Ford launched a new Thunder Edition for the Ecosport, as currently, the compact SUV segment is facing a lot of competition from some newly launched cars like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300. However, with the Thunder Edition, Ford expects to attract more customers by providing a load of new and advanced features. So, let’s have a look at what’s new in Ford’s latest Ecosport Thunder Edition:

Engine Options

Ford offers the Ecosport Thunder Edition with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant gets a 3-cylinder, 1.5-litre engine which is tuned to produce about 123 PS of power and 150 Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant gets a 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre engine which can produce over 100 PS of power and 205 Nm of peak torque. The petrol variant provides a mileage of 17 kmpl, while the diesel variant returns about 23 km for every litre. Both these engines are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

New Highlights

The exterior of the car now includes a couple of dark inserts in the headlamp cluster along with a blacked-out fog lamp bezel. The front grille, outside rearview mirrors and the roof, are all blacked out for a stealthy and sporty look. The bonnet also gets a dual tone scheme, enhancing the aggressive look of this sporty SUV. The Thunder Edition also gets a set of black body decals on the sides, a Thunder badge at the rear and set of new 17-inch black alloys.

Features

This Edition of the Ecosport is fitted with most features which are included in the top-end variant of the Ecosport. These features include a sunroof, a new dual tone interior design and a new 9-inch infotainment screen which comes with an in-built navigation system. However, the new edition also misses out on some features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Rear Cup Holders, Sunglass Holder, Glove box illumination, Cruise Control, ISOFIX mounts, side airbags and some important display information (distance to empty, average fuel consumption and outside temperature sensor).

Price

The Ford Ecosport Thunder Edition is only available on the Titanium trim level. Prices for the 1.5-litre petrol variant starts from INR 10.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the 1.5-litre diesel variant gets a price tag of INR 10.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).