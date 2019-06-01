Paper Fight: Aprillia Storm 125 vs TVS Ntorq vs Honda Grazia

There was a time when scooters were considered to be ridden only for basic transport, including getting groceries and stuff. However, times have changed indeed. Scooters have now evolved into a practical alternative to smaller bikes, and sales are on the rise day by day. A huge chunk of these buyers are from the young crowd, for which manufacturers are bringing in new, sportier models in this segment. Aprilia’s brand new Storm 125, along with the likes of the TVS Ntorq and the Honda Grazia, are the sportier 125 cc scooters in our market. If you are looking to buy one of these scooters, this on-paper comparison of the three should help you lock in your decision, read ahead to know more.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Storm is the longest scooter out there, which should make it quite stable at high speed. However, the more compact dimensions of the other two motorcycles would be more useful in city traffic conditions, where scooters like these would spend most their time. While there is no official record of the under seat storage capacity in the Storm, it is quite large enough to accommodate a full-size helmet, however, the Ntorq, with 22 litres happens to be the most practical scooter in terms of storage space. At 107 kg, the Grazia is the lightest scooter amongst these three.

Length (mm) Width (mm) Height (mm) Ground clearance (mm) Under Seat storage (litre) Kerb Weight (kg) Aprillia Storm 125 1,990 703 1,166 155 NA 115 TVS Ntorq 1,865 710 1,160 155 22 116.1 Honda Grazia 1,812 697 1,146 155 18 107

Engine

In terms of power, the Aprilia, despite its marginally small displacement, emerges on the top. However, the Ntorq has the most amount of torque on offer. With a large fuel tank of 6.5-litres, the Aprilia also has the largest tank on offer. Honda’s Grazia slots right in between the other two scooters in the engine department.

Capacity (cc) Maximum Power (PS) Maximum torque (Nm) Fuel capacity (litre) Aprillia Storm 125 124.5 9.65 9.9 6.5 TVS Ntorq 124.79 9.4 10.5 5 Honda Grazia 124.9 8.64 10.54 5.3

Brakes and Suspension

All three scooters offer a similar suspension setup, with a telescopic fork in the front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. While the Honda and TVS offer a disc brake up front, the Aprilia comes with a drum unit to keep the price low. With the new government mandate in place, all three scooters come with CBS as a standard feature.

Front Suspension Rear Suspension Front Brake Rear Brake Aprillia Storm 125 Telescopic Hydraulic Monoshock Drum 140 mm Drum TVS Ntorq Telescopic Hydraulic Monoshock 220 mm Disc 130 mm Drum Honda Grazia Telescopic Hydraulic Monoshock 190 mm Disc 130 mm Drum

Features

In terms of features, the TVS is arguably the most loaded scooter in the segment. It comes with an all-digital instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity, with which you can also obtain turn by turn navigation. Other features on offer include illuminated under-seat storage and a mobile charger. The Honda is not too far away in terms of features, offering a front glove box, with a charger, digital instrument console and a 4-in-1 lock with the seat opening switch. The Aprilia seems to lack a bit in features compared with these two machines, using an analogue instrument console and rather basic design to keep the price low.

Also Read: Honda Activa BS-VI To Be Launched On 12th June?

Price

Prices of these three scooters are mentioned below, do bear in mind that these prices are for the top of the line models of the Grazia and Ntorq. All prices mentions are ex-showroom, Delhi.