TVS Eurogrip Showcases Off-Highway Range Of Tyres

Having launched premium two-wheeler tyres in India, TVS Srichakra showcased their TVS Eurogrip Off-Highway product range at the AGRITECHNICA 2019. The range includes Off-Highway Tyres for construction, industrial and agricultural use including farm implements. The show is being held from 10th November – 16th November in Hannover, Germany.

Marketed under the TVS Eurogrip brand, TVS Srichakra is showcasing a range of tyres that include Industrial Pneumatic Tyres, Skid Steer Tyres, Multi-purpose Tyres, Floatation Tyres, Tractor Industrial Tyres, Tractor Radial Tyres etc. AGRITECHNICA is the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural technology, organized by DLG and all the leading companies in the industry present their innovations. It is the showcase of the global agricultural engineering industry and a forum for the future of plant production.

Speaking on the participation at AGRITECHNICA 2019, Mr P. Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra LTD., said, “We are glad to be part of AGRITECHNICA again. Our TVS Eurogrip range of Off-Highway Tyres, which are designed keeping in mind the latest technological advancements and innovations in tyre manufacturing are tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers and take the next step towards a sustainable and efficient future. We believe that the show serves as an ideal platform for us to understand the markets better, thus leading to the design and realization of a dynamic product range for the European markets. With this show, we will also be able to further strengthen our presence in the global markets.”

In August this year, TVS Srichakra Limited announced the launch of ‘TVS Eurogrip’ premium two-wheeler tyres. The new brand is born out of extensive consumer research and significant investments in global R&D, design and technology platforms. A design and innovation centre for the brand is being set-up in Milan. TVS Eurogrip tyres are designed with global expertise, are made in India and will be sold across the globe. The brand has launched 19 premium tyres that include industry-leading zero-degree steel-belted radial tyres in the country. Under the TVS Eurogrip umbrella, these extreme performance two-wheeler tyres provide excellent stability at high speeds and are rated to run at speeds of up to 270 kmph.