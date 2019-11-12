BikeBazaar Is The Latest Entrant In The Certified, Pre-Owned Two-Wheeler Business

Unlike the new car and bike sector, the pre-owned car and bike space has been witnessing a boom. What used to be an unorganised sector some time ago, the arrival of brands in the pre-owned space offers peace of mind to buyers and a one-stop solution to those who wish to sell. The latest name to enter this space is BikeBazaar, a company which will aim to address the needs of customers in the pre-owned two-wheelers industry.

BikeBazaar offers buyers with a wide range of scooters and motorcycles through their store and also provides an opportunity for sellers to sell the two-wheeler in a single visit with hassle-free document transfer. With Aluva, BikeBazaar has presently its stores in Kolkata and Rajahmundry and intends to have stores in more cities in the near future.

It has set its maiden multi-branded showroom in Aluva, Kerala. BikeBazaar aims to bring trust in the unorganized and fragmented pre-owned two-wheeler industry and offer certified two-wheelers with 6 Months Free Warranty at low-cost EMI options and several other benefits to the buyers. On this occasion, Mr Niraj Kumar Mishra, CEO, BikeBazaar said, “We at BikeBazaar are committed to our mission of bringing trust & transparency in the Buying and Selling of pre-owned 2-Wheelers through Tech & Domain Expertise. In our mission of providing quality pre-owned two-wheelers to buyers, we thoroughly inspect all the two-wheelers and refurbish it before selling.”

One of the largest two-wheeler markets in the World, the pre-owned two-wheeler sector in India is still dominated by the unorganised sector. With the arrival of organisations like Bikebazaar, the hassle involved in selling or buying a pre-owned two-wheeler will go down. Such operators offer a warranty on the products they sell, which goes a long way in calming the nerves while making a pre-owned purchase. Given the rate at which models are upgraded these days and the increase in spending power, the used market is set for growth in the coming days.