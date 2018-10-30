TVS Bags Wins for 4 out of 5 Classes at 2018 Season of the Indian National Rally Championship

TVS Motor Company is well known for its racing heritage and prowess on the track. The company bagged a win in 4 out of 5 classes of the 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC for short) showcasing their prowess on the track. A special shoutout to Aishwarya Pissay who won in her category despite recovering from a spine injury which happened at the Baja Rally in Spain. Other racers, R Nataraj, Rajendra RE, Imran Pasha and Syed Asif Ali showcased great form and made TVS proud. The final round of the season took place at Puttur, Mangalore this weekend.

The racers won in 4 different categories this season. R Nataraj won the ‘SuperBike (Pro Expert) Class Group A’ category, his teammate Rajendra RE won the ‘Super Sport (260) Group B’ category. As mentioned, Aishwarya Pissay won the Group B Ladies Class despite fighting her spine injury. Imran Pasha stood won in the ‘Super Sport (165) Group B’ category and In the scooter class, Syed Asif Ali won the runner-up title.

Commenting on the team’s performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “I am happy that we could maintain our winning record this year as well and would like to congratulate the team on their commendable performances. Today’s Rally was a comeback Rally for Aishwarya post her injury in Spain Baja and I am thrilled that she could finish the Rally on top. Nataraj and Rajendra maintained a consistent performance throughout the Rally despite their injuries and proved their dominance in their respective categories. Imran is in a great form right now, he has given some remarkable performances this year and I am glad that he is headed in the right direction. Asif has also maintained his pace in the Rally and secured a podium finish. I would also like to thank all the team members for their relentless hard work in keeping the bikes at its best form and supporting the team at every step.”