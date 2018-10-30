Maruti Suzuki Sets up Self Sustaining Water ATM in Sarhaul Village, Many More to Come

Water is one important natural resource, it is to humans what fuel is to our cars. Even till this date, there are a number of areas and villages where people struggle for a drinking water. Maruti Suzuki realises this problem and in a way of giving back to the society, has set up a water ATM in Sarhaul village in Haryana. The company has already set-up 26 such ATMs in the country and this is the 12th unit in the state of Haryana. The company has planned to set more 12 units in the coming year, 6 of which will be in the state of Haryana. These ATMs provide water to the people at a very nominal cost of 35 paise a litre.

The water is purified through a ten-stage filtering process and goes through a UV process which retains essential minerals. The 26 water ATMs now are sustaining over 10,500 households in the country. Shri Yashpal Yadav, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Mr A K Tomer, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Maruti Suzuki, inaugurated the facility. Members of the Sarhaul community led by Sh. Vimal Yadav (former Mayor, Gurugram) and Smt. Rimple Yadav (Councillor) joined for the inauguration ceremony.

Inaugurating the Water ATM in Haryana, Mr A K Tomer, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Sarhaul is a hub for people living and working in the nearby industrial area. Like many other locations in Gurugram, access to potable water is a common problem here. We are happy to set up this new facility. We are thankful to MCG team for entrusting us with this project and extending their full support to make it a success.” Community Development is one of the three important pillars of Maruti Suzuki’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives– the other two being in the areas of road safety and skill development. All projects are aligned to Government of India’s objective of Swacch Bharat, Skill India and road safety.