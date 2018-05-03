TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Gets New Colour Options

TVS has announced the introduction of new colour variants to its Apache RTR 200 4V range of motorcycles. The new colour options are further complemented by new graphics on the fuel tank, headlight cowl, and rear panel which are already available on the Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0. So apart from the existing Black colour option with red graphics, the new TVS Apache RTR200 4V will be available in:

Grey with Yellow Graphics

Red with Black Graphics

White with Red Graphics

Matte Black with Red Graphics

Apart from the new color options, the new TVS Apache RTR200 4V continues to use the same technical specifications. So you get the same 197.75cc single-cylinder motor which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS (Carb) / 21.0 PS (EFI) of power at 8500 RPM and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 also gets the advanced ‘A-RT Slipper Clutch’. The A-RT Slipper Clutch technology is claimed to offer 22% reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts. The technology also aimed to ensure rider safety in highspeed downshifts, and avoid wheel-hopping while cornering, and improve vehicle stability with the back-balance torque limiter effect. The motorcycle is also available with Dual-Channel ABS and RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection).