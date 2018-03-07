TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Gets Anti-Reverse Torque Slipper Clutch

TVS Motor Company has rolled out the new generation of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Christened as Race Edition 2.0, the new Apache RTR 200 4V gets ‘Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch’ technology. The Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 will also sport new racing-inspired graphics. Moreover, the series now boasts of a fly-screen for enhanced aerodynamics.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, is the first motorcycle in its class to be equipped with the advanced ‘A-RT Slipper Clutch’. The ‘A-RT Slipper Clutch’ technology is claimed to offer 22% reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts. The technology also aimed to ensure rider safety in highspeed downshifts, and avoid wheel-hopping while cornering, and improve vehicle stability with the back-balance torque limiter effect.

The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS (Carb) / 21.0 PS (EFI) of power at 8500 RPM and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 will be available in Carburetor, EFI as well as Carburetor with ABS variant.

Priced at INR 95,185 (Carburetor), INR 1,07,885 (EFI) and INR 1,08,985 (Carburetor with ABS), (all price ex-showroom Delhi), the series will be available across the country. The EFI and ABS variants will be available only at select dealerships.