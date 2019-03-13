TVS Apache RR 310 Owners Receive Complimentary Performance Upgrade

Owners of the TVS Apache RR 310 are in for a surprise. The company is now offering a complimentary performance upgrade to its customers to further improve the performance of this extremely capable motorcycle. TVS has already started the process of alerting its customers about this update via SMS. As part of this free upgrade, owners will receive an updated ECU, a new chain roller and some additional bits for a more refined riding experience. If you are the owner of one of these beautiful machines, do check your inbox and head straight to your nearest service centre for this free upgrade. Alternatively, these updates can also be availed at the time of service.

The effect of the ECU upgrade is yet to be known. Currently, the 312 cc reverse inclined, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine generates 34 PS of power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of maximum twist at 7,700 rpm. The new chain roller device would help reduce chain noise and help maintain proper tension for optimum performance. New rubber pads for the visor and new bar end weights will further help to reduce the vibrations of this single cylinder motor and deliver a smoother, more refined riding experience.

Made as a joint venture with BMW Motorrad, the Apache RR 310 is essentially a fully faired version of the brand new BMW G310 R, the German bike makers first ever single cylinder motorcycle. Underneath all the fairing and fancy bodywork is the same skeleton seen on these more expensive bikes from BMW. The Apache RR 310 comes with a 41 mm USD fork int he front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear, making it ideal to run on the track as well as the road. Anchorage duties are done by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 24 mm disc at the rear which gets a dual channel ABS system fitted as standard. With a price tag of INR 2.23 Lakh (ex-showroom), the Apache RR 310 presents a fantastic value for money proposition in the Indian market.