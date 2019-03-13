Royal Enfield To Offer Alloy Wheels As Optional Accessories For The 650 Twins?

Since their launch, the Royal Enfield 650 twins have been praised for many things, except for a few, one of which happens to be its wheels. While the spoke-type do go hand-in-hand with the appearance and character of the motorcycle, they do not allow the tyres to run without a tube, which can lead to a troublesome situation in the event of a puncture.

However, Royal Enfield has teased a new wheel option in their online accessories configurator. Whether these will be alloys or perhaps something else could be anybody’s guess, but we hope it’s the former. Along with that, some electrical accessories will also be introduced. We wonder if it’s auxiliary lights, a different nacelle for the main candle or perhaps something else. Besides these two new upcoming additions, there are loads of other options like bar-end finishers, a fly screen, rear seat cowls, bar-end mirrors, engine and a sump guard. Royal Enfield has also teased luggage options which we believe will be RE stamped saddlebags and perhaps a tank bag too.

These new accessories will only add to the appeal of these motorcycles which have been very popular since their introduction in India. A large part of that happens to be because of the pricing, which made the RE twins the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycles one could buy in the country. We recently rode an example which had clocked 5,000 kilometres and we were impressed with how the engine still felt butter-smooth and components were still bolted tight.

With these two new motorcycles, Royal Enfield has definitely made big improvements in areas like braking and overall product quality, which is apparent once you swing a leg over these machines. For the price at which they are being offered, both motorcycles feel special and without a doubt, offer the most cubic capacity for the least amount of money. In other news, the Royal Enfield Trials 350 and 500 and are due for launch and could be introduced soon. Both motorcycles are off-road friendly versions of the Classic range. We’ll bring you more updates on that and everything else, closer to the launch date. Until then, stay tuned!