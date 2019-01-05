Check Out These Amazing Liveries On The TVS Apache RR 310

Calling the inner artist in you, TVS Motor Company came up with the TVS Design Challenge. As a part of this challenge, participants were asked to design the Apache RR 310 sports bike and give it a new livery. The contest saw many entries out of which TVS showcased a few on their Facebook page. Scroll down to have a look at them.

The first design submitted by Akshay Burke, adds a bit more colour to the design of the RR 310. A blue strip on the lower end matches the blue shade seen on the BMW M stripe. Furthermore, a bit more of white helps to blend the blue with the red. Another design highlight is pinstriping on the alloy wheels, red for the front wheel and blue for the rear.

Moving onto the next one, this design has been submitted by Ayush Bansal. Keeping it simple, he has added a few blue accents on the bike. This design matches so well, it seems as if TVS themselves created this livery. Two lines of this dark blue shade run across the bike and add a bit more of oomph to the design of this bike.

Pranit has managed to transform the appearance of the bike. The striking red paint of the RR 310 goes to the background and this blue shade catches your eye. A white accent present with the blue keep things toned down a bit and highlight the design elements of the RR 310 bike. Even the front forks get a dark shade finish instead of the standard golden colour that we normally see.

Ameya’s design brings in a bit of Italian flair in this Indian bike. The wise use of white across the fairing and tank of the bike do surely remind us of some Italian Superbike. That said, the RR 310 carries that design very well. If you let go of the TVS badge, anybody could very well mistake it for something else.

Arghyadeep takes inspiration from the racing history of TVS for his render. TVS is print in a large font which starts from the fuel tank and continues till the end of the fairing. The upper half of the bike gets a white shade and the stock red stays below, between which a chequered red and white flag of sorts combine these two shades together. The alloy wheels too, are finished in dual colours.

The Final design comes from Kaustav, which looks rather simple and nice. Again, these are one of those designs which appear as if they have been created by TVS themselves. The fairing gets a white canvas on which the words TVS Racing have been painted. The tail section also gets some of these white highlights and overall looks like a package ready for production.

The winner amongst these designs would be chosen by an open voting system which concluded on the 4th of January. What is your favourite design? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned, TVS will announce the winner very soon.