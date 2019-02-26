TVS Racing Wins 12 Out Of 13 National Two-Wheeler Racing Championships

Their everyday machines are inspired by their achievements on the Track and not just motorcycles like the Apache series, but even the Ntorq scooter proudly flaunts its race track roots. Even internationally, TVS Racing has been very successful at hardcore events like the Dakar Rally. No wonder then, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, dominated the FMSCI National Championship 2018 Awards. The outfit bagged top honours in 12 out of 13 categories participated.

The annual awards ceremony was held in the presence of FIA president Jean Todt and other top FMSCI officials. The 2018 racing season was highly successful for TVS Racing as they won key individual, team and manufacturer awards across all forms of two-wheeler motorsport events – Supercross, Rally, Drag Racing and Road racing. TVS Racing won the “Best Team” and “Manufacturer of the Year” awards in the SuperSport Indian category (up to 165cc) in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. This is the 4th consecutive year that the team bagged both the key awards.

Champion riders from TVS Racing including K Jagan, Harith Noah, Imran Pasha, R. Nataraj, Rajendra RE and Aravind Ganesh received awards for their championship winning performances in the 2018 season. Aishwarya Pissay bagged the championship yet again in the Ladies class in the Indian National Rally Championship. Ace rally raid racer from the team, Abdul Wahid Tanveer was conferred special recognition for his outstanding performance in international rallies in 2018.

On this achievement, Mr B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “We are delighted to win the championships for almost all two-wheeler motorsport categories this year. With each passing season, we have consistently improved our performance to outperform our own past achievements and 2018 was another year of dominance. This gives us immense confidence to push harder, perform better and set new standards in the upcoming racing season.”

The list of awards won by the TVS Racing team is as below.

MRF Mogrip FMSCI National Supercross Championship 2018

Group A – Foreign motorcycles up to 500cc 4 stroke riding RTR 300 FX (Rider: Harith Noah)

Group C – Indian Experts up to 260cc riding Apache RTR 200 (Rider: Imran Pasha)

Group C – Novice up to 260cc 4 stroke riding Apache RTR 200 (Rider: Imran Pasha)

MRF Mogrip FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2018 (INRC)

SuperBike – Pro Expert – Motorcycles up to 600cc 4 stroke riding RTR 450 FX (Rider: R Nataraj)

SuperSport Indian – Indian Motorcycles up to 260 4 stroke riding Apache RTR 200 (Rider: Rajendra R E)

Super Sports Indian – Indian Motorcycles up to 165cc 4 stroke riding Apache RTR 165 (Rider: Imran Pasha)

Ladies class – riding Apache RTR 200 (Rider: Aishwarya Pissay)

Overall category – riding RTR 450 FX (R Nataraj – TVS Racing)

MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2018

Super Sports Indian up to 165cc 4 stroke riding Apache RTR 160 (Rider: K. Jagan)

Best team in the SuperSport Indian up to 165cc category (TVS Racing)

Best manufacturer in the SuperSport Indian up to 165cc category (TVS Motor Company)

Indian National Drag Racing Championship

SuperSport Indian up to 165cc 4 stroke riding Apache RTR 160 (Rider: Aravind Ganesh)

Special Recognition