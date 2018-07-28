TVS Apache Owners Group’s ‘Race to the Clouds’ Ride Flagged-Off From New Delhi

It’s that time of the year when you head towards the mountains. Triumph Motorcycles recently concluded the second edition of the Tiger Trails to Spiti. Now, it’s TVS Motors that has organised a ride to Nubra Valley.

TVS has flagged off the Apache Owners Group (AOG) ride ‘Race to the Clouds’ in New Delhi. The 14 day ride will see around 30 TVS Apache owners, including three women riders, from across the country riding on TVS Apache motorcycles to Nubra Valley, Leh. The team will cover a distance of approximately 2,600 km across five cities on the way, with the ride concluding at Nubra Valley on August 3, 2018.

TVS Apache Owners Group is a community of passionate and like-minded TVS Apache riders sharing a common platform to explore and spread their enthusiasm for motorcycling. AOG has an active rider base in more than 35 cities and boasts of over 3,000 customers. The list of motorcycles included all the Apache models, starting from the 160, all the way to the RR310.

Check out more images of the flag-off from Delhi through the image gallery below: