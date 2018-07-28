Hyundai Motor India Manufacturing Plant Is Ready For The Next 20 Years

Hyundai Motor India recently announced that its Sriperumbudur based Manufacturing plant is Future Ready to meet the Safety and Emission Norms well in advance before its mandatory industry implementation in 2019. The Hyundai Mega Manufacturing Plant has adopted Futuristic Technologies.

The Hyundai Mega Manufacturing Plant is spread across a total area of 535 acres and along with advanced Manufacturing 4.0 production equipped with over 590 – Generation 4 Robots, Quality and Testing Capabilities along with Flexible Engine Plants to cater for India as well as global Market.

The Hyundai Plant is running at almost 100% Capacity Utilization

Production capacity of 7 Lakh Units will be enhanced through Value Engineering to 7.50 lakh Units in 2019 without any future investment.

Keeping up with the Government of India’s vision to bring Electric Vehicles in India, the Hyundai Smart Plant is gearing up to produce Electric Vehicles in India.

Equipped to meet the BS VI technology, Car and Pedestrian Safety Norms along with Airbags and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard in all models

Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that as the brand looks forward to the journey of next 20 Years, the Company will strengthen its commitment to the Indian market by launching eight new products between 2018 – 2020 including and Electric SUV.

The digitalized operations at the Hyundai Smart Plant captures over 1.2 Billion Data points across the manufacturing processes to gain insights to Prevent and Preempt Errors for producing Zero Defect Vehicles and ensuring Plant Safety. The Global Body Build line has 100 % Weld Automation along with flexibility to produce 5 models in a single line.

The Chennai Mega Plant has been recognized by the Hyundai Motor Company and awarded as the number one performing overseas plant amongst entire HMC group with ‘The Platinum Award for Excellence 2017’ and ‘Plant Safety Award 2017’.

The Hyundai Motor Plant has Robust Quality Check Systems – ‘Hyundai Integrated Vehicle Inspection Systems’ and ‘Hyundai Integrated Power –Train inspection Systems’ for Full Proof Systems and three Stage Inspection at Factory, Pre-Delivery Inspection and Delivery for complete quality assurance.

The Hyundai Motor Plant is environment conscious and focuses on ‘Green Manufacturing’ with ‘Self Sustainable Resources’. There are 4 ponds spread across 15 Acres for rain water harvesting. As a part of the Energy Conservation initiative, the Company has installed LED Retrofit Bulbs that have not only brought down the energy consumption but have saved the plant over INR 13 Crore Per year in electricity cost.