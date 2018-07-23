Triumph Tiger Trails Returns To Spiti

Triumph Motorcycles India recently flagged-off the second edition of its exclusive Tiger Trails experience to Spiti. This ride-cum-training program is designed to cater to adventure riders who seek to move up from being riders to adventurers.

Taking a step beyond the Triumph Tiger Training Academy, 20 Triumph Tiger customers from all over India are participating in the five-day trail. The route chosen across Spiti will give the riders exposure to different terrains and challenges to make their ride/training holistic and unlocking the true potential of their Triumph Tigers in the process.

Real-time training sessions outside the controlled environment of a track setup will help the riders prepare themselves for every riding scenario – whether man-made or nature-driven. Back-up facilities like a 4×4 sweep with mechanics and supplies such as medical kit, tool kit, puncture kit, spare parts, pumps etc, along with a VHF radio for communication will be with the riders all the times.

Speaking about the five-day programme, Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India said that with over 900 Tiger customers in the country, Triumph Motorcycles does not just deliver great motorcycles, it also creates an ecosystem in which the rider is equipped with the skill sets to ride deftly and safely. Initiatives like the Triumph Tiger Trails and Tiger Training Academies have had an overwhelming response across India.

Veteran rider, adventure enthusiast and Triumph Tiger Academy chief trainer Vijay Parmar added that Triumph is doing a commendable job by engaging with the customers and enthusiasts by making them experience the best potential of the tiger range of motorcycles. As a brand, they are always vocal about road safety and ensuring riders ride responsibly at all times, he added.

The itinerary for the trail is as below: